Island nation takes bold action to protect territory's vital resources: 'Marks a historic step ... to support all future generations'

The Samoan government instituted a new law to protect the ocean around the country.

Samoa is an archipelagic country, meaning it is a country composed of one or more groups of islands, or archipelagos. Samoa is made up of nine islands in the southern Pacific Ocean.

According to the Marine Spatial Plan (MSP), which became law on May 1, 2025, Samoa will sustainably manage 100% of its oceans by 2030 while fully protecting 30%, Mongabay reported.

The marine area managed by this island country is home to many species of wildlife, including the endangered hawksbill sea turtle, and it is a migration path for humpback whales.

According to the United Nations, Samoa was one of the first Pacific Island Countries to name its waters a sanctuary for sharks, whales, dolphins, and turtles in 2003.

"Samoa has established itself as a leader in sustainable ocean management. We are proud to support Samoa's visionary leadership and decisive action towards securing a healthy ocean," said Kathryn Mengerink, executive director of the Waitt Institute.

The new plan involves fostering coastal mangrove forests. There are many benefits from these forests. They are both havens for biodiversity and opportunities to capture and store carbon dioxide, Blue Economy News reported.

While the MSP is undoubtedly a win for the environment, enacting it is just the beginning.

Recent research in the Journal of Environmental Management argues that it is not enough to simply declare an MSP, but that anthropogenic conditions can change, so measures like the MSP must continually be reassessed to make sure they are offering the maximum benefits to wildlife.

Actions like Samoa's help to protect our planet and its natural resources. These laws can only come into play when elected officials and government leaders understand the gravity of human-caused changes to the climate.

The MSP also does crucial conservation work to preserve biodiversity. According to the United Nations, up to one million species are currently under threat of extinction.

Samoa has done its part for natural conservation, but other countries need to take steps to help protect the planet and its oceans.

"This Marine Spatial Plan [MSP] marks a historic step towards ensuring that our ocean remains prosperous and healthy to support all future generations of Samoans, who will rely on the ocean like us and as our ancestors did," said Toeolesulusulu Cedric Pose Salesa Schuster, Samoa's environment minister.

