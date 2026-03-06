Experts thrilled after capturing heartwarming footage of rare creatures: 'Profoundly encouraging'

"She was so protective."

A sambar deer in Singapore, known as White Dot, recently welcomed a newborn fawn, a promising moment for the species' survival on the island, The Straits Times reported.

White Dot, named for a pale marking above her eyes, appeared to be carrying a fawn as of December 2025, the conservation group EcoWild Asia noted.

The organization said she likely gave birth on Feb. 3 in the Mandai Columbarium area, where observers saw her with the baby the next day. The young deer is thought to be a boy.

Sambar deer are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, meaning they are at risk of disappearing entirely.

In Singapore, their story is one of quiet recovery.

The species disappeared from Singapore by the mid-20th century, but some escaped captivity from zoos during the 1970s and slowly rebuilt a free-roaming population in forested patches.

A 2021 National Parks Board study placed the free-roaming population at roughly 15 animals. Two years later, researchers saw signals that their numbers were rising.

Births like this one matter for researchers who track vulnerable species over time.

Trail cameras and similar hands-off observation methods give conservationists a window into population health, helping them document breeding activity and spot threats without disturbing the animals.

That kind of long-term data informs smarter decisions about where to protect habitat, how to connect wildlife corridors, and where to concentrate resources and efforts.

When communities invest in protecting local wildlife, the benefits extend beyond a single species. Strong ecosystems mean cleaner air, better water filtration, and more balanced, healthy environments for people living nearby.

EcoWild Asia shared the news to its Facebook page last month.

"Witnessing this (White Dot and her fawn) event is profoundly encouraging for our conservation team's initiatives," the group said.

"Each successful birth bolsters the future of the sambar deer population and serves as a reminder that our forests continue to offer sanctuary to these magnificent creatures," it added.

Emma Chia, head of education and outreach at EcoWild Asia, said White Dot took charge of her herd before she turned 2.

"We were chatting when White Dot and her fawn suddenly showed up. When she saw us, she was so protective of her baby and kept pushing it into the bush. She didn't let us take many photos of her baby," Chia recalled.

