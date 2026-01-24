Trail camera captures rare glimpse at tiny creatures dwindling in population: 'Many were surprised to find [out]'

"We like to think this was a nice way for the participants to feel more connected."

A Nottingham Trent University press release shared that researchers are learning how gardens are helping some prickly little animals in the U.K.

The study the press release mentioned looked at 415 gardens in Chester, U.K., and how they supported Western European hedgehogs. The research was a part of Chester Zoo's Hedgehog Watch studies and used trail cameras to observe the hedgehogs.

Hedgehogs were found in 57% of gardens and weren't attracted by any particular garden structures. However, they did appear in 78% of gardens that left out food for them and 53% with bird food on the ground.

While these actions provided food for hedgehogs, lead researcher Kelly Hitchcock warned against intentionally feeding animals.

"Despite the possible benefits of supplementary feeding, it can pose potential risks such as increased disease transmission among animals, altered hibernation behaviour, increased aggression between species, and changes in species community structure," said Hitchcock, who's also a Chester Zoo Conservation Scholar and a Ph.D. student at Nottingham Trent.

This is why it's important to use tools such as supplementary food and even trail cameras strategically. Trail cameras are usually placed in areas such as park trails. In this instance, researchers had the added challenge of obtaining consent from people to put cameras in their gardens.

By being intentional about where these tools are placed, researchers can use them effectively to conserve wildlife. Trail cameras have captured other incredible sightings in the U.K., such as the return of the pine marten, a ferret-like animal. Trail cameras can help keep tabs on animals of all sizes and create more balanced ecosystems.

"It … would not have been possible without the volunteers who allowed cameras into their gardens," said Leah Williams, the Lead Conservation Scientist in Population Biology at Chester Zoo. "We know many were surprised to find that their gardens host hedgehogs, which are nocturnal, and we like to think this was a nice way for the participants to feel more connected to species living just beyond their doorstep."

It's understandable if you want to help out critters in your garden but are worried that supplementary feeding could harm them. Instead of putting out birdseed, consider rewilding a section of your garden as a start.

Rewilding your space can help you save money on managing your outdoor space and give wildlife natural sources of food. You may even spend less money on pesticides and create a beautiful yard for yourself and others to see.

