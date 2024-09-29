Young woman takes action to protect local wildlife from land development: 'Myrtle Beach was never meant to be a concrete jungle'

This story stands out as a shining example of how we, as individuals, can have a significant role in preserving our forests and local wildlife.

A 22-year-old woman fought for the survival of the forest behind her Myrtle Beach home amid plans to destroy it to build a neighborhood.

As WIS News 10 reported, Tori Baruchi started a Change.org petition that got hundreds of signatures to save the forest. The forest is home to many species of wildlife, including coyotes, foxes, owls, and birds of prey.

HBS of Carolina owns the land and planned to build new homes on the six acres. Baruchi and her family pleaded with the city to stop the development and save the animals living there.

"When you see baby alligators showing up on the beach, that should be enough to tell you our city has developed to its limit," Baruchi said. "You know, we need to reconsider where we plan to build or at least reconsider the wildlife that's housing in our woods."

Beyond the wildlife concerns, the development would likely increase traffic, overcrowding, and flooding risks during hurricane season.

Baruchi's story stands out as a shining example of how we, as individuals, can have a significant role in preserving our forests and local wildlife. Passionate people around the globe are taking local action to improve their communities and the environment, which inspires all of us to not sit back and allow overdevelopment to ruin nature.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Though the short-term gains from residential development projects may be profitable for companies in power, they often have negative long-term consequences on native habitats that impact the broader ecosystem and food chain.

On her Facebook page, Baruchi provided an update that the forest preservation efforts were successful and that development plans were denied at a recent council meeting.

"However, that doesn't necessarily mean that another money-hungry developer will come around with different plans," she wrote. "Regardless, we will always fight back."

"Myrtle Beach was never meant to be a concrete jungle," Tori's mother, Donna, said. "That's what we're seeing now. There are a lot of frustrated residents. I drive every day. It's not fun. It's not pleasant. It's scary."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.