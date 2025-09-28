Residents capture footage of beloved local seal's adorable behavior: 'The way people respond to his sighting is amazing'

Residents of Melbourne, Australia, have something to get excited about. A playful seal has been spotted in the Yarra River, sparking fond memories of seal visitors of the past, as reported by The Guardian.

Affectionately called Salvatore the Third, the animal is the third large male Australian fur seal that has attracted the public's attention. "The way people respond to his sighting is amazing," said Tessa McDonnell, a Melbourne tattoo artist who shares videos of the seal on Instagram.

McDonnell affectionately remembered Salvatore the Second, who was a popular distraction for Melbourne residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted, "When we were all confined to our homes and had little to focus on, the magical sighting was the escape everyone needed."

The name "Salvatore" became associated with large male Australian fur seals seen in the river in 2015, when one was rescued after it became entangled in box tape. The seal was rehabilitated and released back into the river bearing deep scars on its neck from the entanglement, so it was easily identified by Melbourne locals as Salvatore the First, regularly seen in the area's river systems. He became strong and fat because he was the only large predator in the waterways.

Seals are independent foragers. They thrive where there is little competition for food, as is the case in the Yarra River.

Mark Keenan, from Zoos Victoria's marine response unit, was part of the team that rescued Salvatore the First. He acknowledges the joy the seal sightings bring but is concerned about the risk factors that the river has as opposed to the open ocean. Since the rivers have a denser population, increased boat traffic and litter can be dangerous to the animals.

Heavily trafficked waterways can pose risks to marine animals. Animals like seals that need to surface frequently for air can be susceptible to ship strikes. There is also a greater risk of entanglement from waste and fishing lines that are more abundant.

While risky, the new seal sightings bring humans closer to nature in a relatable way that can often inspire positive changes for wildlife and the environment.

Remembering Salvatore the Second, McDonnell is excited about the recent seal sightings. "Now we have all shifted into a sense of normalcy," she said, "the sighting of the seal perhaps harkens back to a time we had all sort of forgotten about, a bright star in a dark time."

