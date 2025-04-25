Local teacher captures incredible video of rare natural phenomenon: 'A highlight of my years living here'

A high school teacher and freelance nature photographer captured flowing water returning to a dry creek bed in Arizona following a historic winter drought.

Sabino Canyon in Tucson is often considered a must-see tourist destination. The region is known for Sabino Creek, which often flows steadily throughout the year despite being located in the desert. The creek receives runoff from snow melt in winter and the occasional summertime rain storm.

The creek is normally a draw for a variety of desert wildlife, including bobcats and gila monsters. However, thanks to the second-driest winter in Sabino Canyon history, the creek had dried up, offering no help to animals in search of a water source. But following much needed rain and snowfall in the mountains in early March, the creek was primed to be replenished.

While speaking to the Arizona Republic, Tucson resident Joseph Cyr described the sight of Sabino Creek refilling with water. "I've never personally stood in a dry creek bed and watched a seasonal stream return in front of my eyes," Cyr said.

While the return of Sabino Creek offers hope and nourishment for nearby wildlife, the area remains in a severe drought. This means the region is susceptible to crop and pasture loss and is experiencing an increased fire risk. Water restrictions are often put in place for area residents as well, which can often impact everyday activities.

The changing climate can worsen droughts via increased temperatures, which leads to higher evaporation rates and alters precipitation patterns. Like in Sabino Canyon, a decrease in typical snowpack can lead to devastating impacts for nearby water sources.

According to Cyr, the effects of the historic drought were felt throughout the region.

"Sabino Canyon is truly an oasis. A ribbon of forest in the desert," he said. "Seeing it remain dry was just so disheartening and honestly scary, making us wonder if changing climate conditions will radically change this ecosystem in our lifetime.

"... Seeing the water return in that unique way has been a highlight of my years living here, for sure. And a visceral relief, a weight lifted, after a dry season. Such a relief!"

