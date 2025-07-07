Russia is drawing fierce criticism from environmental activists after a baffling decision regarding its laws protecting endangered wildlife.

What's happening?

As The Insider reported, Russia's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has made a controversial change to the agency responsible for maintaining its list of endangered species. Now, the Hunting Department will oversee the country's Red Data Book, a move that has alarmed conservationists, as it allows the department to remove species from the book.

The Red Data Book is the government's official record of rare and endangered fauna in the Russian Federation. The research began in the early 1960s and was first published during the Soviet era in 1978. Its terms carried over after the USSR's collapse in 1991. According to WorldAtlas, the book lists six categories of conservation status, ranging from Five (rehabilitated or rehabilitating) to Zero (probably extinct).

Why does this matter?

The new head of the department, Tatyana Aramileva, is the former leader of the Russian Hunting and Fishing Union and is known for her lobbying efforts to remove protected species from the book and to prevent new ones from being added. Zoologists fear the appointment will see endangered species stripped of protections for the benefit of trophy hunters.

Sergei Kolchin, a researcher who specializes in large predators, said in an interview with RBC, a Russian media outlet: "Tatyana Aramileva's position on the Red Book is well known to many zoologists, including those working in the environmental protection field. Nothing good will come out of [the transfer]."

Removing protections from previously listed species, such as the Asian black bear, could have dire long-term consequences not only for individual species but also for the area's biodiversity as a whole. While sustainable hunting practices can be effectively used, the simple fact is that hunting bans are often necessary to protect endangered species.

What can be done about it?

While not much can be done about Russian politics from the outside, this situation serves as a warning for causes closer to home. By remaining aware of key climate issues, taking local action, and backing political candidates who prioritize the environment, it's possible to learn from Russia's latest folly.

