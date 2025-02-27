Animal rescuers disturbed after discovering 'horrific' scene at old fur farm: 'It's haunting'

"Our team is exposed to immense cruelty in the criminal cases we regularly respond to."

Rescuers from the Humane World for Animals say they have saved hundreds of animals from "one of the most horrific situations they have ever seen," according to a blog, and they are calling on communities to prevent similar suffering.

The organization, formerly known as the Humane Society of the United States, described the heartbreaking scene at Grand River Fur Exchange in Hartsgrove, Ohio.

According to the report, the exchange had a license from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, as the state doesn't have standards of care for fur farms and associated slaughter practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture fined and banned the operator from breeding and selling wild animals in 2011, but the exchange continued to conduct business.

When rescuers arrived at the scene after the Ashtabula County Commissioners Office requested intervention following the operator's death in December, they discovered foxes, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, opossums, and wolf-dog hybrids in atrocious conditions.

Most had no protection from the cold, and others were missing limbs because their cages had wire floors or from the traps that initially ensnared them. Electrocution equipment, used to stun foxes before killing them and harvesting their fur, was on the property.

Sadly, dozens of animals had died, and it was clear the exchange had violated hundreds of regulations aimed at protecting vulnerable creatures.

"Our team is exposed to immense cruelty in the criminal cases we regularly respond to, like dogfighting and severe neglect, yet this stands out both in terms of suffering and because of these fur farming practices," Animal Rescue Team vice president Adam Parascandola said in a statement. "It's haunting."

The rescue team operated as quickly as possible to relocate the surviving animals. More than 250 are beginning to heal and thrive at their rehabilitation sites and sanctuaries, where they'll live permanently. The team deemed it inhumane, unsafe, and potentially ecologically damaging to release the animals into the wild.

Now, the Humane World for Animals is asking consumers to join its fur-free pledge as well as forgo liking or commenting on social media posts featuring wild animals as pets, as the practice can normalize the demand for exotic creatures. The illegal wildlife trade also threatens humans by increasing the risk of disease spread, per the World Wildlife Fund.

The Humane World for Animals also advocates for gardeners to use pest deterrents that don't require urine from predators such as coyotes. For those seeking a solution free of toxic chemicals, trap crops are one option. Another person found that brushing her dog near her garden kept pesky squirrels at bay.

"There's no end to the good we can do for animals if we come together in solidarity for a world that prevents this cruelty by treating animals with the respect they deserve," Humane World for Animals President and CEO Kitty Block, the blog's author, concluded.

