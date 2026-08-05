Taiwan Coast Guard and residents work together to guide stranded rough-toothed dolphin home

When marine mammals become stranded in shallow water, the risks can rise quickly, even over a short period.

A rough-toothed dolphin that became stranded off Taiwan was safely released after Coast Guard officers, veterinarians, conservation officials, and a local boat owner joined the rescue effort.

What happened?

A rough-toothed dolphin became trapped in the shallows near Suogang Fishing Port's south breakwater, prompting an emergency response, Taiwan News reported.

After receiving a report, Coast Guard officers arrived and began dousing the dolphin with water to keep it hydrated and prevent it from overheating. Officials believed the roughly 2-meter-long (6.6-foot) dolphin may have lost its bearings in the shallows, perhaps after heading there to escape rough seas.

That can be especially dangerous for the species, which is usually found far from shore in warmer, deeper water.

Veterinarians examined the dolphin and found only minor scrapes and no serious external injuries, leading officials to decide that release was the best option.

Resident Li Ting-an, a local boat owner, offered his personal boat to help carry the dolphin into deeper water. The dolphin was released around 9 a.m. and returned to its natural habitat.

Why does it matter?

When marine mammals become stranded in shallow water, the risks can rise quickly, even over a short period.

Animals adapted to deeper ocean environments can experience stress, dehydration, and heat exposure when they are unable to move freely or remain properly submerged.

Dolphins are part of complex ocean food webs, and their well-being can reflect the condition of the waters they inhabit.

Coastal communities are often the first to spot animals in distress, and quick action can mean the difference between a rescue and a loss.

In this case, public agencies and a resident worked side by side.

What's being done?

The response followed a practical rescue playbook: keep the animal cool, contact the proper authorities, assess injuries, and return it to suitable habitat if it is healthy enough.

The Coast Guard, Ocean Conservation Administration, veterinarians, and local officials each played a role in that effort.

Taiwan News noted that officials also shared information about the species, which can help residents recognize when an animal may be in trouble.

Rough-toothed dolphins are known for features including slim bodies, elongated snouts, pale lips and chins, and grooved teeth. Adults can grow to about 2.6 meters (8.5 feet) long and weigh around 160 kilograms (353 pounds).

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