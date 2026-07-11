Stranded dwarf sperm whale washes up in Taiwan, and rescuers rush it to rehab

People on the coast — and even many marine researchers — may never see one in the wild.

A live dwarf sperm whale, a species usually found far from shore, was discovered on a beach in northern Taiwan this weekend and taken to a rehabilitation center after rescuers stabilized it.

The stranding highlighted the role of trained rescue networks when elusive ocean animals come ashore alive.

What happened?

In Miaoli County, a stranded dwarf sperm whale was found alive on a beach Sunday and later brought in for observation and treatment, Focus Taiwan reported.

Focus Taiwan said the Coast Guard Administration found the whale near Zhunan Township, prompting a 9:57 a.m. report to the Ocean Conservation Administration through the Marine Animal Rescue Network. OCA personnel and Coast Guard officers then went to the scene to begin emergency care.

Responders first worked to keep the animal hydrated and upright. Later, a veterinarian with the Taiwan Cetacean Society identified it as a dwarf sperm whale measuring about 7 feet 3 inches, according to the report.

Once the on-site examination was finished, the team moved the whale to the Badouzi Cetacean Rescue Station in Keelung. The OCA described dwarf sperm whales as toothed whales found in warm seas around the world that spend most of their time far offshore in deep water and feed on squid and fish.

Why does it matter?

Because the species usually remains in deep offshore water, people on the coast — and even many marine researchers — may never see one in the wild.

When a whale strands, it can point to illness, injury, stress, or disorientation. Each rescue can also yield information about the species and the surrounding waters.

Coastal rescue systems also support local emergency response, scientific understanding, and ecosystems tied to fisheries, tourism, and shoreline resilience.

What's being done?

At the Badouzi Cetacean Rescue Station, the whale is being watched by professionals who can decide what further treatment or observation is needed.

Taiwan's Marine Animal Rescue Network helped connect the initial report with responders equipped to handle the case. That kind of coordination is especially important for species that are rarely encountered and may require specialized handling.

If you encounter a stranded dolphin or whale, experts advise reporting it immediately to local authorities or marine rescue groups, keeping a safe distance, and avoiding actions that could add stress or cause injury.

For now, the rescued whale continues to receive treatment and observation.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.