'How are they not moving around?': Rare video of multiple rough green snakes draws questions

Reptile fans on Reddit are swooning over a clip showing one of the Southeast's most striking snakes.

What's happening?

A post titled "Found some rough green snakes today" on r/snakes has racked up thousands of upvotes after the original poster shared a video of them holding the bright green reptiles outside.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

The Reddit post features wild rough green snakes, or Opheodrys aestivus, a slender, bright green species native to the southeastern United States. The harmless snakes, which dwell in trees and shrubs, are known for blending almost perfectly into low foliage, where they hunt caterpillars and crickets.

"How are they not moving around?" asked one commenter.

"I think it's because arboreal snakes often will freeze and try to imitate branches to stay safe. I've heard of some even moving back and forth like they are swaying in the wind! It's pretty cool!" another user responded.

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Seeing several in a single outing, as the poster did, is the kind of "herping" luck reptile enthusiasts celebrate online.

"They look mesmerizing man," another commenter said. "Are they usually chilling around a lake, like is this their natural habitat or was it just a pure luck?"

Said the OP: "They're arboreal and blend in really well when they're perched in trees, we got lucky with these guys though and found them all chilling in some tall dry grass where their color popped, making them easier to see."

Native wildlife is often much closer than it seems, especially in yards, parks, and green spaces where shrubs and understory plants are left intact.

Why does it matter?

Rough green snakes may be eye-catching, but they are also useful neighbors. Because they feed on insects, they can quietly help keep backyard ecosystems balanced.

Not every snake is a threat, and some naturally help with pest control.

Wildlife sightings like this can become more common in places where human landscaping creates edge habitat, such as gardens, hedgerows, and lightly wooded neighborhoods.

At the same time, development, heavy mowing, and pesticide use can reduce the insects and plant cover these snakes depend on, making sightings more unusual.

Native planting and less chemical-heavy yard care help preserve the insects and plant cover these snakes depend on.

It is also crucial to understand the importance of wildlife safety. Keeping a safe distance from wildlife and limiting encounters with wild animals is ultimately the best move. In this case, while the OP appears comfortable handling the snakes, it is always best to prepare and consult with wildlife officials before intentional encounters.

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