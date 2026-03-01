Onlooker captures video of tourists' dangerous behavior near large wild animals in Rocky Mountains: 'So scary'

Tourons have struck again in the Rocky Mountains. This time, they invaded the space of two moose as they tried to eat their meals.

In an Instagram clip shared by the popular Instagram account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), a group of tourists was seen standing uncomfortably close to the creatures while taking photos.

It's hard to watch people treat a massive wild animal like it's a photo prop, especially when the situation can change in seconds. The videographer's caption summed up the frustration many park visitors feel when they see moments like this unfold in real time.

"Although I was zoomed in a lot in the video, I had to keep walking backwards to continue to keep my distance," they wrote. "Trying to maintain at least 30 yards away. I did yell at the group standing there notifying them they were way too close as the moose kept approaching… wish I was still recording. The tourons really are so disheartening to observe."

While the animals appeared relaxed, getting too close to wildlife is one of the fastest ways to put both humans and animals in danger.

Moose, in particular, can be unpredictable if they feel crowded or trapped, and tourists standing between two large animals adds an extra layer of risk. Even if no one is hurt, repeated stress and harassment from humans can change wildlife behavior over time, making animals more likely to avoid key habitat areas or become habituated to people in ways that don't end well for either party.

The moment mirrors other viral park encounters that have sparked similar outrage. In one incident, a photographer shared a frustrating video after tourists got dangerously close to elk in Estes Park. Another widely shared clip showed tourists taunting bison from just feet away, with commenters urging the filmer to "contact the authorities" before the situation escalated.

In the comments under this moose video, viewers were not shy about their reactions.

"So scary," one person wrote. "Moose are so fast!"

"I grew up in AK with black and grizzly bears, coyotes, wolves, and moose," said another. "Moose were the scariest."

