Onlooker captures video of tourists' reckless actions near massive wild animal: 'This is not a zoo'

"I'd still not get near that mama."

A recent viral Instagram reel shows a group of tourists encountering an adult female moose, called a cow, and her calf grazing near a walking path. They obliviously stumble upon the pair and, instead of calmly backing away from the scene, they whip out their phones.

"People getting like 10 feet from a cow moose and her calf in Rocky Mountain," read the caption on the post by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), a page dedicated to misbehaving visitors to U.S. national parks.

The person recording the video had potentially also come across the moose in the same manner but promptly maintained a safe distance before filming them and, incidentally, the next set of tourists.

While many tourists blatantly trespass off the designated walking path, others may believe that the walking path has special, protective properties. Both are major misconceptions about national parks — we humans visit these animals in their territories, not the other way around. Moose, bears, or other dangerous wild animals may wander close to a walking path, a sitting area, or any other place where visitors are allowed; it doesn't mean common sense and wildlife safety don't apply.

The best way you can keep yourself safe in a national park (and get the most out of your visit) is by staying alert and observant. National parks and their rangers are already overwhelmed (or nonexistent during the current government shutdown) and have many important responsibilities beyond responding to completely avoidable clashes with nature caused by visitors who ignore park rules designed to keep them safe.

By keeping a safe distance from these incredible, wild animals, you'll get to meaningfully engage with nature. In this way, you can witness many stunning species in a calm, natural state, picking grasses and munching berries — much better content for your Instagram feed than a selfie from the hospital.

"Why can't you just leave them alone? This is not a zoo," wrote one commenter.

"Why do I find myself always [rooting] for the moose?" another joked.

"The moose were very close to a paved walking path, but I'd still not get near that mama moose," said a third.

