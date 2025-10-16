Campers share harrowing story after being terrorized by aggressive animal overnight: 'We just see two glowing eyes'

"If you've encountered this animal, we encourage you to report it."

When wild animals stop fearing humans, it's a warning sign for our relationship with nature. A recent encounter in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park showed how close — and dangerous — that relationship can become.

What happened?

According to Wyoming News, backpackers at Bearpaw Lake in Grand Teton National Park reported being stalked by a bull elk that had grown too comfortable around people. The elk allegedly followed the group from site to site and even poked its antlers into a tent as the campers hid inside.

The campers described a tense game of cat-and-mouse as they tried to secure food in bear boxes while the elk lingered nearby. "We just see two glowing eyes in the night," camper Jennifer Jones recalled, per Wyoming News.

No one was hurt, but park rangers later confirmed the elk's behavior stemmed from repeated exposure to people — a clear sign of lost natural fear. As with bears and coyotes, food smells, trash, and even clothing can draw wildlife dangerously close.

Why is this wildlife encounter concerning?

This wasn't an isolated case. In Colorado's Estes Park, one tourist was jabbed in the back of the head by an elk while another was knocked over a wall after walking too close. Similar encounters have been caught on video in Yellowstone, where crowds drew dangerously close to elk.

While these stories may sound like isolated scares, they point to a larger conservation issue: When animals start depending on or trusting humans, their natural instincts — to migrate, hunt, or flee — can break down. That affects entire ecosystems, from vegetation patterns to predator-prey balance.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

According to Humane World for Animals, even quiet hikers can cause stress responses that disrupt feeding and reproduction. Over time, those disruptions result in weaker ecosystems, meaning less resilience to rising temperatures, droughts, and other environmental pressures that affect us all.

What's being done about the issue?

National parks are stepping up awareness. Yellowstone National Park advises tourists against getting too close to grazing elk. Grand Teton encourages visitors to inform park officials about unusual wildlife encounters.



"If you've encountered this animal, we encourage you to report it — include the date, time, the specific location, and photos and videos are especially helpful," public information officer Emily Davis advised, per Wyoming News.

But the responsibility goes beyond park borders. Individuals can help by taking local action in protecting wildlife and talking with family and friends about responsible outdoor behavior.

By respecting boundaries, we can ensure outdoor spaces remain safe for humans and the animals we share them with.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



