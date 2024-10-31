Dash-cam photo of driver's disturbing road rant sparks concern online: 'Not everybody holds back'

Everyone has experienced the visceral emotion that is road rage. The next time you feel it creeping up into your chest, take a breath and ask yourself if it's warranted.

In a subreddit dedicated to witty comebacks, one post shows how misplaced road rage can be.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post shared a screenshot of an interaction on X, formerly Twitter.

The captured post is a snapshot taken by a driver at a red light, showing a bike rider in front of him.

The caption said, "The urge to do a power brake burnout where the ole foot slips off the brake pedal was almost too much."

In response, Max Dubler (@muxdubler) wrote, "Are you going to cry if you have to sit in your air conditioned mobile living room a few seconds longer?"

It seems like a ridiculous thing to get so worked up about, and yet, the animosity between drivers and cyclists continues. While transitions to accommodate healthier modes of transportation are slowly becoming more popular, America seems to be at the back of the line behind countries like Europe and China.

According to the CDC, bike rides only account for 1% of all trips in the United States. A lot of this has to do with the lack of infrastructure, which is something we all should want to remedy shared roads and bike-related accidents. It would also encourage more people to bike and walk, reducing traffic — who doesn't want that?

Curious Earth reported that choosing a bike over a car just once a day can reduce the average person's transportation-related carbon footprint by 67%, according to research from the University of Oxford. This might sound crazy until you consider that 30% of all trips taken in the U.S. are less than 1.6 miles, as per Big Think.

The murder fantasy post was met by a majority of people on "team cyclist." However, there were a few comments from other cyclist haters, which resulted in arguments about who owns the road.

"How dare he use the public roads that he helped pay for to get from point A to point B," one bike supporter commented sarcastically.

"Poor cyclist, just waiting for the light and oblivious," a Redditor empathized.

"Am a cyclist, can confirm! It's freaking nuts sometimes! Not everybody holds back," another verified.

"Driver's license should be taken away, you're not mature enough to operate a car," another wrote.

