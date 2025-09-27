  • Outdoors Outdoors

Tourists get rare glimpse at 'incredible surprise' on land: 'Not a species I would ever have expected to see'

by Hannah Slusher
Photo Credit: iStock

Visitors on a wildlife tour off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa, were treated to an extraordinary sight: a pod of Risso's dolphins swimming unusually close to shore, per the Miami Herald. The marine mammals — rarely seen from land — appeared Sept. 3 during an excursion run by local tour agency Animal Ocean.

"It's not a species I would ever have expected to see on a coastal tour, yet much to our amazement, there they were," Animal Ocean shared on Facebook, calling the encounter "an incredible surprise."

RISSO'S DOLPHINS in CAPE TOWN - Today brought an incredible surprise. I saw a cetacean species I've never encountered...

Posted by Animal Ocean Safari's on Wednesday 3 September 2025

The juveniles, family pods, and adults congregated within about a third of a square mile near the suburb of Llandudno before making their way out to sea.

Risso's dolphins typically live in the open ocean far from human view. Distinguished by their pale, scarred bodies, they can reach 13 feet long, weigh over 1,000 pounds, and dive more than 1,000 feet deep in search of squid, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Their presence near Cape Town was considered rare, though Animal Ocean noted this was at least the third local sighting in recent months.

By tracking dolphins and other marine life, researchers can collect valuable data on population changes and habitat shifts. This information can then be used to track conservation progress. Smart environmental management doesn't just protect animals such as Risso's dolphins — it helps sustain healthy, diverse ecosystems that support human communities, from our food supply to our coastal economies.

Similar sightings have brought optimism worldwide, from whale sharks gathering off Australia's coast to orcas making appearances in European waters. Each event underscores how protecting natural habitats allows wildlife to thrive in surprising and delightful ways.

