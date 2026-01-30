Experts issue warning about looming threat to coastal communities: 'A key variable that determines the scale of damage'

Reports such as this one can help officials create solutions.

The sea levels in the South Korean coastal area of Incheon are rising much more than in other parts of the country.

What's happening?

Incheon is South Korea's third most populous city, bordering Seoul and lined with picturesque beaches. However, the sea levels in this coastal city are rising 40% more than the national average, according to the Asia Business Daily.

Since 1990, the sea levels in Incheon have risen by around 4.6 inches. Most staggeringly, a whopping 2.6 inches of this occurred in the last decade, suggesting that recently there has been a dramatic acceleration of sea level rise in the area.

Around 94% of the city's coasts were classified with the highest-risk grading in the government's 2024 Coastal Disaster Risk Assessment. However, only 15 out of South Korea's 368 coastal erosion survey sites are located in Incheon, leaving the city extremely vulnerable.

Why are rising sea levels so concerning?

When non-renewable energies like coal, oil, and gas are burned, the pollution causes global temperatures to increase, glaciers to melt, and sea levels to rise.

Sea level rise leaves coastal towns at risk of flooding, which can put lives, homes, and businesses in danger. Currently, there aren't enough measures in place to ensure the safety of coastal communities.

While some people can move further inland, it is often low-income communities that are left most at risk.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

Heo Jongsik, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, told the Asia Business Daily, "Sea level rise is not simply an environmental change, but a key variable that determines the scale of damage from major disasters."

He continued, "The Incheon Metropolitan Government and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries must work closely together to establish proactive disaster prevention measures."

Reports such as this one can help officials create solutions and preventative measures alike. Sea walls and surge barriers can be installed in coastal towns to lessen the damage that flooding causes.

It is vital for there to be a systematic shift toward renewable energy sources to prevent sea levels from rising in the first place.

Simply making a few lifestyle changes, such as producing less plastic waste, installing solar panels, or opting for an electric vehicle, can have a big impact.

