Locals voice concerns over new tourist attraction putting iconic coast at risk: 'Work with, instead of against, the local community'

Local community members are voicing their concerns about a federally funded bike path that is under construction on the coast of Puerto Rico in Rincón.

According to its website, Paseo Responsable is "a coalition of community organizations, small business owners, and concerned individuals dedicated to protecting Rincón's natural resources while ensuring sustainable development for all." The group aims to uphold the island's ecosystem and wants the development of a scenic touristic route to respect nature and Rincón's residents.

According to the coalition, the current route design threatens protected areas such as Tres Palmas Marine Reserve and Bosque Comunitario La Armonía. Paseo Responsable also noted that it would remove trees, campsites, and parking areas at and around nearby beaches.

The organization's members make it clear that they do not want to stop the route's construction altogether. Instead, they have some asks to ensure that each surrounding area remains preserved and respected throughout the construction process.

These requests include new reviews of how the route will affect the Tres Palmas Marine Reserve and other areas. Paseo Responsable stated that this is very important since the route's design no longer matches the original project description from 2000.

Though Stab has reported that Rincón's mayor, Carlos López Bonilla, has said that the project has approved plans, has environmental oversight, and is set to move forward, Paseo Responsable stated that the project needs to renew several permits as many of them were last reevaluated before Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Paseo Responsable listed several laws that the project might be currently violating, which include the Endangered Species Act. The coalition stated that the project has not evaluated how this construction will impact the hawksbill sea turtle and elkhorn coral.

Per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, elkhorn coral is crucial to marine ecosystems in the Caribbean. Starting in the 1980s, its population has decreased by 97% because of white band disease, which kills the coral's tissues.

Successful reproduction is very rare, and it is only stable in "low abundance" in a few places like the U.S. Virgin Islands. The area around Puerto Rico is one of four locations the NOAA has deemed as critical areas to protect elkhorn coral.

While the route has the ability to connect communities in Puerto Rico, its current design could decrease public access to beaches and disrupt critical, federally protected land.

Paseo Responsable offers multiple options for people to get involved, which include volunteering with organizations like Salva Rincón! and Rescate del Camino del Faro. It also encourages residents to email, call, and write physical letters to their representatives.

Local surfer Mia Calderón is one of many people who continue to speak out for Rincón's environment. Calderón told Stab: "I feel like everyone who asks me about Puerto Rico already knows about Rincón because that's where everyone goes."

Surfrider, an ocean advocacy organization with a chapter in Rincón, also supports Paseo Responsable's criticism and advocacy.

In an article published last month, Surfrider stated: "The solution is straightforward: work with, instead of against, the local community to design a coastal bike path that meets the community's needs. Surfrider guarantees that in doing so, it will be one that is harmonious with the coastal environment and enhances, instead of harms, the amazing coastal and ocean resources of Rincón and Puerto Rico."

