Researchers propose breakthrough solution to prevent catastrophic blackouts: 'The most important challenge utilities have'

A study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology proposed a smart solution to blackouts such as the ones common in Puerto Rico, Tech Xplore reported.

The research introduces a software program that tracks weather patterns and energy use, helping power companies decide how to distribute electricity more effectively.

By rerouting power through different lines, the system — called DyMonDS — could have limited the reach of Puerto Rico's New Year's Eve outage. It balances power generation with demand in real time, helping utility companies direct electricity to places that need it most during storms and other extreme weather.

DyMonDS was created through a collaboration among MIT's Laboratory for Information and Decision Systems as well as SmartGridz. The team tested its approach using public data from Puerto Rico's power grid and weather systems.

"This is the most important challenge utilities have today. They have to go through a computationally tedious process to make sure the grid functions for any possible outage in the system. And that can be done in a much more efficient way through the software that the company developed," said Ramapathi Jaddivada, director of innovation at SmartGridz.

The results paint a rosy picture for the future of reliable electricity. During a hurricane, the software helps maintain power to critical services including hospitals and emergency responders. Even with half of infrastructure knocked out, many customers could still keep their lights on.

The benefits go beyond storm preparation. The system makes everyday power distribution more efficient, potentially cutting costs by tens of percentage points. It reduces the need to build expensive new power plants by making smarter use of existing resources.

Looking at Puerto Rico specifically, most power plants are in the south, while the biggest electricity demands come from San Juan in the north and Mayagüez in the west. When storms knock down transmission lines, getting power where it needs to go becomes tricky. The software finds better paths for electricity to flow, adjusting voltages to prevent overloaded lines.

This smart approach to power distribution could also help Puerto Rico meet its clean energy goals. As older plants shut down, the software guides decisions about where to place solar panels and wind turbines for maximum effect.

The technology exists today, ready to help power companies better serve communities. Making power grids smarter and more reliable keeps homes bright and comfortable while trimming utility bills.

