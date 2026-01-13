Experts stunned after finding rare creature in heartbreaking predicament: 'Significant and life-threatening'

Authorities from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission discovered a North Atlantic right whale entangled in a fishing line off the coast of Jekyll Island, Georgia.

What's happening?

The three-year-old whale, named "Division" by local biologists, was spotted in early December with fishing lines tangled around his head, mouth, and blowhole, according to the New England Aquarium.

The nonprofit WDC America shared images of the heartbreaking situation:

After authorities extracted Division from his unfortunate bindings, they found the damage to be quite concerning.

Biologist Heather Pettis of the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life classified the young whale's condition as "significant and life-threatening."

Experts assessed that Division had likely been entangled for a while. He was last spotted swimming free back in July, almost six months ago.

Why is wildlife entanglement concerning?

From physical wounds to whale lice, Division's injuries were substantial, and he's far from the first whale to have suffered this sort of accident.

Per the New England Aquarium, North Atlantic right whales are "critically endangered," which means that if their populations continue to undergo this kind of duress, they may not bounce back.

Whales aren't the only species susceptible to entanglement, either. From rogue fishing lines to poaching traps to unassuming plastic trash, human contraptions are responsible for endangering wildlife on land and at sea alike.

Plastic waste, in particular, as well as stray fishing gear, accounts for hundreds of thousands of marine deaths each year through entanglement, strangulation, and other physical traumas, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported.

What's being done about whale entanglement?

For animals in immediate danger, marine response teams with organizations like the FWC are equipped with trained experts who work to rescue and treat affected wildlife to the best of their ability.

In the long run, however, it's essential to cut down on plastic pollution and be mindful of where trash is discarded, since even the most innocuous materials can prove hazardous to curious wildlife.

