Wildlife experts share heartwarming video after coming to aid of ocean creature in distressing situation: 'These are all human-made problems with human solutions'

"You have a lot of things to say for a Monday morning."

A Namibian conservation group posted a troubling video of its members rushing to aid seals with plastic waste stuck in their fur. The heartbreaking scene is a stark reminder of the consequences of the millions of tons of plastic carelessly dumped into the ocean every year.

What's happening?

The video shows members of Ocean Conservation Namibia running to capture a pair of seals with plastic caught in their fur. They use a net to catch the seals and cut the plastic out of their fur, which naturally distresses the poor creatures.

"You have a lot of things to say for a Monday morning," one says to the second, grumpier seal. It growls a grudging thanks before retreating to the safety of the sea.

At first glance, the seals look a lot like sea lions, but the group identifies them as Cape fur seals, also called brown fur seals, a pinniped found off the coast of southwestern Africa and southeastern Australia. They are much smaller than sea lions and have thick fur, so they are especially vulnerable to plastic waste.

As the video's caption reads, "They don't have hands. They can't remove a net. And once something catches on their thick fur, it stays stuck… These are all human-made problems with human solutions."

Why is ocean plastic waste important?

Ocean plastic waste is a truly global issue. UNESCO estimates that it makes up 80% of all marine pollution, and if left unchecked, it will outweigh all fish in the sea by 2050. This wreaks havoc on marine life. For example, whales ingest vast amounts of microplastics when they feed — a study found that humpback whales eat up to 200,000 pieces of microplastics each day.

The disturbing scenes in the video are all too common for other animals beyond the reach of human rescue.

This has troubling implications for humans. In addition to damaging the ocean's ecosystem, plastics contaminate drinking water and seafood.

What can be done about plastic in the ocean?

While there are some high-profile efforts to take action (with mixed results) and promising technological developments, the most straightforward answer is to stop plastics from entering nature in the first place. That's where we all come in.

There are several ways to use less plastic, such as reusable bags, water bottles, and food containers. Participating in local cleanups and disposing of waste responsibly is another small way to make a big difference.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.