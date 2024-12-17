  • Outdoors Outdoors

Nonprofit group makes unlikely transformation of Brooklyn reservoir into classroom: 'It is critical'

"The whole idea is to make the reservoir more accessible to the community."

by Juliana Marino
"The whole idea is to make the reservoir more accessible to the community."

Photo Credit: NYC H2O

A nonprofit based in New York has made an unlikely spot for an outdoor classroom. NYC H2O has turned the former Ridgewood Reservoir into an environmental classroom, according to Spectrum News NY1

Dedicated to spreading water ecology education, NYC H2O is working with 16 interns to remove and replace invasive species from the reservoir with native plants

The work is not easy. The team must wear waders and boots as they chop the stalks off of aggressive invasive species in 90-degree weather and waist-deep muck. As part of the group tackles the stalks, the rest of the team must remove the roots of the plants so the invasive species won't grow back.

"It is critical, yeah, without [the interns'] help, this won't happen," Zihao Wang, a forester with the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, told Spectrum News NY1.

Through the work, though, the interns are learning effective ways to safeguard natural landscapes from invasive species. 

In the 19th and 20th centuries, the Ridgewood Reservoir on the Brooklyn-Queens border was used to supply water to the Brooklyn area. Now the body of water has turned into a freshwater pond overrun with invasive species.

Watch now: AITA for refusing to pay my HOA for destroying my garden?

NYC H2O's project is vital for the health of the reservoir's ecosystem. By removing the invasive species and adding native plants, the team is promoting local biodiversity. When invasive species infiltrate an environment, they outcompete local species for key resources. 

Native plants play a crucial role in supporting the health of the local ecosystem. They not only attract key pollinators, such as butterflies and bees, but also provide food and shelter for local organisms. 

All the native plants for the project come from NYC Parks nurseries. The plants are then transported and replanted at the reservoir. 

"The whole idea is to make the reservoir more accessible to the community, and we are hoping in the spring — with the partnership of the Parks Department — to open it up for kayaking," NYC H2O director Matt Molina told Spectrum News NY1. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x