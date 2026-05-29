'I'll be back in a flash': RFK Jr. stops meeting to wrangle venomous rattlesnake in driveway

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is going viral again for his handling of snakes. This time it's for grabbing a bucket and heading outside to remove a rattlesnake from his driveway.

What happened?

Kennedy shared the video on his Instagram page (@robertfkennedyjr), presenting it as a response to viewers who wondered if he was too cavalier in his last encounter, which featured two nonvenomous snakes.

"In response to the many comments about venomous snakes, this video shows how Cheryl and I handled a recent rattlesnake rescue," he wrote.

As Fox News recounted, Kennedy was in his home office when someone told him there was a snake in the driveway.

"Hold on, guys. I'll be back in a flash," he says before heading outside with a bucket and a small net.

He then carefully corrals the snake, places it in the bucket, and later identifies it for the camera as a Western diamondback rattlesnake, pointing to the bands near its tail.

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"His fangs are in there. I don't want to touch them," he says while handling the snake by its head.

Onlookers were impressed, whether or not he played up the moment for the camera. An off-screen voice uttered, "Only you," while another added, "Amazing."

Kennedy asked his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, for a pillowcase before moving the snake and releasing it into the wild.

Why does it matter?

As Fox News noted, Kennedy had previously picked up two North American racer snakes by hand on Dr. Mehmet Oz's patio.

At the time, Hines said, "Honey, honey, why?" and later, "You are nuts."

The videos reflect how humans and wild animals are increasingly crossing paths in built spaces such as patios, driveways, and yards.

However, as development spreads into natural habitats and animals wind up in places people consider their own, those encounters can deteriorate quickly, as the BBC detailed.

That is especially true with venomous snakes. While black racers are nonvenomous, the Florida Museum of Natural History notes they will still "readily bite to defend themselves." A rattlesnake carries much higher risks.

What can I do?

If you encounter a snake, the safest option is to keep a wide berth and call a trained wildlife professional rather than attempt a DIY rescue. The same principle applies in many backyard wildlife situations.

Several viewers expressed concern about Kennedy's handling of the rattlesnake.

"We are all Cheryl," one Instagram user wrote with a scream emoji.

"I am for sure," another agreed after a commenter pushed back on that notion. "There are rattlesnakes where I live and I try to stay clear of them."

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