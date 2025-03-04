Beachgoer catches video of tourists risking their lives as conditions take a dangerous turn: 'Not a big safe merry go round'

For your safety … it's imperative that tourists stay on the walking path and follow safety guidelines.

Disrespect nature at your own peril, and it's probably best to take a hint. While that might be sage advice for most tourists, there are a select few who apparently need nature to send a forceful message.

Case in point: A duo of tourists at Iceland's iconic Reynisfjara Beach whom a Redditor captured pressing their luck during a gusty storm.

They shared the video to the r/VisitingIceland subreddit and titled their post "Respect Reynisfjara…" In the footage, you see two tourists hanging out dangerously close to the breaking waves at the water's edge in extremely windy and stormy yellow-alert conditions, per the Redditor.

In the video, as the OP explains the foolishness of the tourists' actions, a larger wave happens to come in and nearly reach them. The tourists were able to get out of harm's way. However, unlike a third tourist about 20 feet behind who bolted away like his pants were on fire, they were undeterred.

"Best part is- they went RIGHT back down to the water's edge afterwards," the OP marveled.

While it's unclear if these tourists faced any further consequences, there are plenty of examples of tourists getting swept in by Reynisfjara's notorious sneaker waves. Sometimes, these incidents can turn fatal, which is why there are signs explicitly asking tourists to proceed with caution.

As Iceland's natural wonders have helped it become one of the world's most popular tourist attractions, there's been no shortage of irresponsible behavior as a result. Visitors have been captured recklessly climbing the basalt columns in Reynisfjara. Others have played it fast and loose by going off-trail at hot springs.

For your safety, and in consideration for both nature and the emergency personnel who have to risk their own well-being, it's imperative that tourists stay on the walking path and follow safety guidelines. All of it adds up to vacationing responsibly and ensuring that future generations can enjoy areas like Iceland.

Redditors were alarmed and relayed they had even witnessed similar behavior recently, to which the OP speculated that "it must be a constant occurrence."

"Most tourists don't really understand what they are and just trust their own eyes to judge the situation," another user said. "Iceland is a dangerous country, not a big safe merry [go] round."

"Don't walk on the smooth sand," a viewer warned. "That's where the sneaker waves have reached up to."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



