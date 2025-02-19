Outraged onlooker shares photo of tourists' behavior at world-famous attraction: 'Shaming people like this needs to be more common'

"The rest of us are just background extras."

Off-trailing in areas that are specially marked not to do so is a surefire way to receive a fine or public scrutiny.

The latter is true of entitled tourists, images of whose actions were posted by a concerned onlooker to the subreddit r/VisitingIceland. In the photo, two tourists are blatantly disregarding the "no walking" sign (which is standing right next to their ankles). They are stepping on gorgeous green grass with wildflowers.

"Don't be like these [people]," the Reddit user said in the original post.

Icelandic Mountain Guides explains that most remote areas in the country often fall within national parks, nature reserves, or private lands, each governed by specific regulations.

"These rules are designed to preserve the natural environment, protect wildlife, and ensure that hikers have a safe experience," the company said.

It's not just about a safe experience, however. While this is imperative, environmental factors also impact regulations against off-trailing. Fragile terrain up in the highlands or near volcanic sites makes both hikers and the habitat particularly vulnerable to harm.

"Staying on marked trails not only protects the environment but also reduces the risk of getting lost in unfamiliar and potentially hazardous terrain," Icelandic Mountain Guides warned.

Many incidents of off-trailing resulting in environmental degradation have been documented. In a 2022 study, it was found that off-trailing can lead to "less porosity and more hardened soil." These conditions can then lead to water loss impacting the "nutrient ratio in the soil, which in turn can lead to erosion and impact plant growth over time."

Commenters filled the subreddit with anger at the tourists.

"Shaming people like this needs to be more common," said one.

Another had a potentially effective, if not harsh, solution:

"Repeating my desire for Iceland to crack down on the stupidity for just one summer and let the word spread," they wrote.

Others were quick to be witty: "You must be confused. These are the main characters. The rest of us are just background extras."

