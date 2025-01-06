Research shows incredible results after years of work from nature restoration group: 'The sound of traffic ... [has] been replaced'

Not only is this project bettering the quality of life for all inhabitants, but it is also healing the land.

If buzzing bees are music to your ears, you'll enjoy learning how a nature restoration group brought these fuzzy friends back to 90 acres of land.

The Scotsman reported that Rewilding Denmarkfield, a nature project located in Central Scotland, grew its fields' population of bumblebees from 35 bees in 2021 to 4,056 in 2023. The population initially had five species of bee, but there are now 10 species frolicking through the fields.

Rewilding is a conservation process that allows nature to do its job. Rewilding Denmarkfield practices this in its commitment to reintroducing biodiversity to its land rather than growing crops.

This effort has brought joy to Denmarkfield's community. Resident Liz Myhill said to the Scotsman, "The sound of traffic and a uniform sea of barley have been replaced by the most beautiful meadows, full of wildflowers, young saplings, and the buzz of bees." The new plants have created local color that will last for years.

Saving the bees and other pollinators will also protect our food supply. This action will make it so we all have things like fresh produce and honey to eat.

Rewilding Denmarkfield accomplished this through research collaboration with The Bumblebee Conservation Trust and its use of native plants. Ecologist and project manager Ellie Corsie explained to the Scotsman that the plants they used, like "spear thistle and smooth hawk's-beard, are sometimes branded as 'weeds.' But they are all native species that are benefiting native wildlife."

Not only is this project bettering the quality of life for all inhabitants, but it is healing the land. Corsie told the Scotsman that this land had experienced "decades of ploughing, pesticide, and herbicide use" before the organization began its rewilding work.

This focus on biodiversity will keep the bees alive and introduce more natural variation of all sorts to the fields of Denmarkfield.

Global rewilding efforts have also brought back anteaters in Argentina and southern white rhinos in South Africa. Animal populations that were previously declining are now thriving thanks to these interventions.

You may also be able to practice rewilding at home. Planting a native lawn or adding native plants to your garden can be great ways to support local wildlife. Why not introduce some beautiful butterflies or buzzing bees of your own to your backyard this spring?

