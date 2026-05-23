Video shows reticulated python moving hypnotically up a tree

"Large adults are, in fact, capable of killing a human. Although if you leave them alone, they'll usually leave you alone."

A striking video out of Malaysia is giving viewers a rare look at how coordinated wild snakes can be. The clip shows a snake moving fast and fluidly up a tree.

"[Malaysia] What snake is this?" the poster wrote alongside a video of the snake in motion shared to Reddit.

"Didn't know they are such organised climbers."

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Commenters identified the snake as a reticulated python, a species native to Southeast Asia and known for its highly capable climbing. It is non-venomous and is the world's longest snake and the third-heaviest after the green anaconda and the Burmese python.

Any wild animal sighting naturally gets attention, but this one also highlights how often human and animal spaces now overlap. As neighborhoods expand into or near natural habitat, animals that are comfortable climbing, hiding, and hunting around structures may become more visible to residents.

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Near human habitation, the pythons have been known to snatch stray chickens, cats, and dogs.

Often, when humans encounter large snakes like this, the reaction is fear, confusion, or a sense of danger. Understanding the species and its behavior can help reduce unnecessary harm to both people and wildlife, and posts like this, which educate and elicit awe rather than alarm, can help.

If you spot a snake near or in your home, the safest move is usually to keep your distance and avoid handling it yourself. If the animal is inside the house or appears trapped, residents should contact local wildlife authorities or trained animal rescue professionals.

Homeowners can also reduce the odds of visits by making the property less appealing to prey animals. That can mean securing trash, reducing clutter, addressing rodent activity, and checking for easy access points near roofs, walls, or overhanging branches.

Viewers filled the video's comment section with information, awe, and some good humor.

"Reticulated python Malayopython reticulatus. Generally harmless, especially at this size," one said.

"They can be pretty powerful constrictors, so harmless in this sense means not venomous," another added. "Large adults are, in fact, capable of killing a human. Although if you leave them alone, they'll usually leave you alone."

"I'm in awe of how coordinated it is," a third stated. "I can't walk without tripping on flat ground, and this guy is whipping its tail around the tree while climbing."

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