Video shows Florida hunter catch a nearly 17-foot python weighing 202 pounds

In Florida, hunters have successfully caught and removed hundreds of pythons as part of official conservation efforts.

A Florida man recently caught the second-heaviest python on record in the state in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

According to USA Today, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission python hunter Carl Jackson captured the second-heaviest Burmese python recorded in the state — measuring 16 feet 10 inches and weighing 202 pounds.

In footage of the January capture, the Miami resident can be heard exclaiming his joy, clearly thrilled with his accomplishment.

Jackson captured this massive snake with the help of his wife and two children, who had just recently been certified as assistants.

In Florida, hunters have successfully caught and removed hundreds of pythons as part of official conservation efforts. The state permits the humane removal of pythons on private land at any time, granted the landowner consents, and also has a Python Removal Permit Program.

Burmese pythons are not native to the southeastern United States. They were introduced from Asia in the 1970s, mostly through the exotic pet trade.

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Since their introduction, they have significantly disrupted local ecosystems and wildlife populations, including those of several endangered species. Accurate population estimates in the Everglades are elusive, as these snakes are challenging to track and capture. They can reach extraordinary lengths, sometimes exceeding 20 feet, enabling them to blend into their habitats with ease.

Researchers have taken measures such as using robotic rabbits and opossums fitted with tracking devices to locate and remove displaced snakes from the environment. Florida's Python Elimination Program was also initiated in 2017 and includes hunting competitions, resulting in the removal of tens of thousands of pythons.

Jackson and fellow python hunters continue their efforts diligently, tackling the challenges posed by these snakes one at a time.

As for this particular beast: "I've never seen anything like that in my life," Jackson told a fellow contractor, according to Outdoor Life. "That's bigger than any snake I've ever seen."

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