  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts urge unconventional solution to $21 billion US problem: 'More dynamic and pragmatic approaches'

It could be a win-win.

by Megan Lewis
The growing push to rethink invasive plant management is getting fresh attention thanks to a new book from the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Photo Credit: iStock

The growing push to rethink invasive plant management is getting fresh attention thanks to a new book from the Missouri Botanical Garden, 'Love Them to Death: Turning Invasive Plants into Local Economic Opportunities,' according to PennLive

The book's central focus is impossible to ignore: The United States spends an estimated $21 billion a year battling invasive species, and experts say it may be time to consider a surprising strategy. 

Instead of trying to wipe out every unwelcome plant, why not use them, eat them, build with them, or turn them into something useful? 

This development is newsworthy not only for the price tag attached to invasive species, but for the way it challenges long-held assumptions. 

For decades, many efforts have concentrated on strict removal, often with limited success. The book's contributors argue for a mindset shift, and ecologists Mark Davis and Matthew Chew encourage the public to "embrace more dynamic and pragmatic approaches" instead of relying on the old native-versus-non-native debate. 

Their point: Some invasives may cause problems, but others can offer surprising benefits when handled thoughtfully. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

For consumers and local communities, this reframing opens the door to solutions that feel less like a losing battle and more like everyday empowerment. 

Japanese knotweed, for example, often considered a nightmare along creeks and roadsides, has edible young shoots that taste a bit like asparagus. 

Kudzu, known for taking over hillsides, has been used for centuries as a natural thickener. 

Even familiar "lawn weeds" such as chickweed and garlic mustard were originally brought here as food. 

Should the government be paying us to upgrade our homes?

Definitely 💰

Depends on how much it costs 🫰

Depends on what it's for 🏡

No way 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Understanding and managing these plants doesn't just help the environment; it helps people. 

Invasive plants can crowd out the species that support pollinators, which eventually affects our food supply. They can choke waterways, complicating local flood control. So when communities pull, harvest, and repurpose these fast-growing plants, they're not just restoring ecological balance — they're making neighborhoods cleaner, safer, and easier to care for. 

And if a little creative foraging eliminates a patch of knotweed in the process, that's a win-win.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x