Homeowner shares photo after battle with harmful plants on property: 'Fighting the good fight'

Once invasive species take hold, they are incredibly challenging to remove. One Redditor found this out firsthand when they went to uproot plants in their backyard woodland.

They shared their restoration journey on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

"Removed a s*** ton of invasives even though it doesn't really look like it. How do you feel after fighting the good fight?" the OP wrote. "Pictures are of a small patch of land down by my boyfriend and I's pond, some invasive plants, and some cool natives I found. We have about 1½ acres of woodland to restore, so it's been slow work but fun."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They added that they removed 30 Amur honeysuckles, 2 Chinese wisteria, and lots of winter creeper, all of which are invasive in their area of Iowa.

Invasive species are not just an inconvenience to homeowners; they are also a threat to local ecosystems. They suppress native species, accelerate wildfires by burning hotter than native species, and drive away pollinators.

Some of the most important North American pollinators are moths, hummingbirds, butterflies, and bumblebees. Butterflies have declined by 50% in the last 20 years, per National Geographic, while bumblebees have dropped by over 50% in the last 50 years because of habitat loss, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

This restoration will provide a significant lifestyle upgrade for the owners, as it will make their land more eco-friendly, increase pollinator populations to protect the local food supply, and reduce their land maintenance and water bills.

Gardeners who would like to make similar changes to their land should consider rewilding their yards with options such as clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping, or look into local wildflower seeds.

Redditors were quick to celebrate the OP's incredible efforts.

"Thank you for doing this. It makes a difference, it really does," one commenter applauded.

"It is really daunting, but just wait for the feeling when you start to feel and see that you are winning! It never gets old," another related.

"You're making your corner of the planet better! Keep up the good work!" a third said.

