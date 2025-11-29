Officials thrilled by results of project in vast nature area: 'It's been incredible to watch'

"It shows what can be achieved when people and nature work together."

A large meadow in Cornwall that has been restored is thriving, according to the BBC.

More than 70 acres of meadow at Lansallos and Coombe Farm near Fowey and Ethy near Lerryn, and there are plans to restore more than 247 additional acres over the next five years, too. This meadow has done so well that researchers are using seeds from it in other places that they want to restore.

This major restoration has thrilled the people who care the most about the project. Andrew Simmons, a ranger for the National Trust in Cornwall, said: "It's been incredible to watch these meadows come to life. We're seeing more wildflowers each year, and with them come bees, butterflies, crickets, skylarks and even barn owls returning to hunt. It's a real sign that nature is bouncing back."

Not only are these meadows beautiful, but bringing back native plants, whether in your yard or elsewhere, is good for all of us. Native plants support native pollinators. According to the USDA, many of the world's flowering and food plants rely on these pollinators to exist. Thus, supporting pollinators supports the food supply around the world in very real ways.

If the pollinators disappeared, it's likely none of us would have enough to eat. The Forest Service goes so far as to say that animal and human life on earth wouldn't survive without pollination. That's because many of the specific crops that pollinators support are things we eat as fruits and grains.

This is all on top of the fact that pollinators help keep the air we need to breathe clean, for all of our health and well-being.

Do you want to be part of the solution? You can bring back native wildflowers, turn your yard into a prairie, or do whatever is appropriate and natural in your location. All of these things help support all of life on this planet.

In the words of Simmons, "It shows what can be achieved when people and nature work together."

