Officials celebrate stunning turnaround of beloved US lake: 'A real gem'

After nearly a year of restoration to Crystal Lake in Pennsylvania, officials took a walking tour to view the improvements made since the project began.

According to the Reading Eagle, the lake, which is in Carsonia Park, has essentially completed Phase 1 of its restoration, which involved protecting and restoring the water, improving downstream water quality, and improving conditions for fish and other aquatic life.

The restoration was made possible by the Mount Penn Borough Municipal Authority's efforts and was funded in part by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

"This has been a very long process, but we're seeing real progress," Authority Chairman Joseph Boyle said during the walking tour. The benefits of restoring public areas like Crystal Lake extend beyond cleaner water and prettier views for the community.

In parks across Colorado, similar efforts to restore nature come with perks for human health — from improving soil, air, and water quality, to promoting pollination, which helps the food chain.

In Carsonia Park, the wells within the area supply drinking water to the surrounding 30,000 households. This brings the municipal authority to Phase 2, which involves construction of the wetlands area, repairs to Crystal Lake's spillway, and stormwater system improvements.

The third phase would focus more on community assets, such as installing a walking trail and an outdoor classroom for kids.

"I can see this being a real gem for the community," Pennsylvania Sen. Judy Schwank said while on the tour. "This is exactly the type of project that state investment should support."

A 2024 study showed that investing in conservation-related efforts truly makes an impact. The work being done at Carsonia Park evidenced this finding, as the lake has risen from a low of 3.5 to 5 feet in depth to 9.5 feet currently.

Collective action goes a long way in restoring and protecting natural areas.

By taking local action, such as speaking with public officials or attending cleanups, you can do your part to keep your community healthy and thriving.

