Officials announce park restoration program for multiple cities in effort to safeguard public health: 'Practices that protect community health and the environment'

Multiple cities in Colorado are launching an organic land management program to protect the health of communities and the environment.

According to Morning AG Clips, Longmont, in partnership with Beyond Pesticides, People and Pollinators Action Network, and Natural Grocers, conducted an organic program at two of its parks and is ready to create more demonstration sites.

Through the Parks for a Sustainable Future nationwide program, Beyond Pesticides works with cities nationwide to help them transition their public spaces, playing fields, and parks to organic land management. This program includes setting up demonstration sites for education before transforming additional public areas.

The program aims to shift land management away from synthetic weed killers and pesticides to organic methods that are safer for communities and the environment. Using organic agriculture makes the plants more resilient and reduces the amount of water needed.

Several parks have been selected for demonstration sites, including three in Lakewood, Colorado, where there are 7,400 acres of opening space with 240 miles of trails and 114 parks.

Three parks have also been chosen in Golden, Colorado, where there are 253 acres of park space.

According to Morning AG Clips, Natural Grocers supports the Parks for a Sustainable Future program by underwriting "the horticultural consultation services, including testing of soil biology, development of a plan with recommended practices and materials, as well as ongoing collaboration with Parks Department staff."

Colorado's shifting to organic land management practices is a huge win for the communities. According to the National Library of Medicine, exposure to chemical pesticides can cause serious health problems, such as neurological, respiratory, and gastrointestinal problems. It can also cause cancer. Making the switch will improve the health of residents.

Chemical pesticides are also harmful to pollinators, and they are vital for the food we eat. Of the plants grown for food, 80% need pollinators.

While some cities are already transitioning away from harmful pesticides, you can at home too. You can upgrade your lawn to more natural options. Switching will save you money and help your local pollinators. You can also advocate for change in your own town.

Jay Feldman, executive director of Beyond Pesticides, said, "We are excited to be working with the City of Lakewood and the City of Golden on organic land management practices that protect community health and the environment, including bees, butterflies, and birds, and support efforts to mitigate climate change and biodiversity decline."

