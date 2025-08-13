Scientists sound alarm over major threat to global fresh water sources: 'Cascade of uncertainties'

"The emerging issue … and its diverse impacts highlight the critical need for interdisciplinary research."

Researchers warn that increased salt contamination in tidal rivers could threaten drinking water and agricultural irrigation across the globe.

What's happening?

In a new analysis published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, researchers say salt contamination of freshwater sources is increasing globally due to weather changes caused by human-made pollution.

The rising temperatures caused by such pollution have led to more frequent and severe droughts and sea level rise. In turn, these changes have resulted in saltwater contamination of tidal rivers, researchers say. And, as these rivers are often primary sources for drinking water and agricultural use, that salinization could prove dangerous.

"The emerging issue of salt contamination of water supplies in tidal rivers and its diverse impacts highlight the critical need for interdisciplinary research that must integrate knowledge from oceanography, hydrology, and water resource management," the researchers wrote.

Why is water salinization important?

This research establishes a couple of causes for concern.

Primarily, fresh and clean water is a must for survival. Not only do humans and animals rely on clean drinking water for survival, but anything that disrupts the agricultural industry could have huge ramifications on the amount and quality of food available globally.

And fresh water, sadly, can be hard to come by. Researchers estimate roughly one-quarter of the world's population, or 2 billion people, don't have access to clean drinking water.

But this study also shows another potentially devastating side effect of our planet's rapid warming. Last year was the hottest year in recorded history, and the 10 warmest years in recorded history have all occurred within the last decade. That trend isn't expected to change anytime soon, with the World Meteorological Organization predicting that one of the next five years will likely become the hottest ever.

Scientists agree that this warming is a direct result of humans polluting the planet, as the release of toxic gases that come from dirty energy production traps heat within our atmosphere.

That warming has led to an increase in the frequency or severity of extreme weather events such as droughts. It has also caused the rate of global sea level rise to double in the past 30 years — all of which, this study's authors say, has led to increased salt contamination of tidal rivers.

What's being done about water salinization?

The authors point to several responses communities have had to water salinization, such as when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers barged fresh water to New Orleans treatment facilities in 2023 to make sure the water was safe to drink.

And while efforts like this have proved effective in the short term, researchers stress they may not be viable long-term solutions.

"These operations are affected by a 'cascade of uncertainties' that significantly affect our ability to quantify the expected effectiveness of adaptive responses," the study authors wrote.

