A golden jackal pup from Sukalvedhe village, Pune district, India, is now safe after a miraculous rescue effort, according to the Deccan Herald.

A five-to-six-month-old female golden jackal fell into a 40-foot-deep well in the village. The animal was found after locals heard it crying for help.

Authorities were then alerted. Wildlife SOS, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department, responded right away.

The rescue team used a safe and effective method to extract the frightened pup from the well. They lowered a cage into the 40-foot-deep well. The jackal eventually climbed in and was carefully brought to the surface, per the Deccan Herald.

Following the rescue, the pup underwent a medical examination. Somehow, no signs of injury were found. The pup was then released back into its natural habitat.

The heroic actions of Wildlife SOS are what made this rescue possible. Individuals who work at organizations like these are often driven purely by their passion for protecting wildlife and their habitats.

The local village residents are unsung heroes in this story. Their quick action likely saved the pup from undergoing additional hours of stress and starvation.

Following the successful mission, Wildlife SOS CEO and co-founder Kartick Satyanarayan released a statement. "Collaborative efforts like this are crucial to protecting wild animals in human-dominated landscapes," Satyanarayan said, per the Deccan Herald. "Young animals like this jackal are particularly vulnerable, and it is heartening to see rapid action from both the forest department and local residents."

Local climate action doesn't always have to come in the form of calling for help in a time of distress. It can be as simple as following lawn care best practices or reusing plastic containers.

Events like these are important reminders that we should be doing everything we can to raise awareness, support local communities, and take steps to protect both wildlife and the people who coexist with them.

Donating to local climate initiatives like Wildlife SOS is a great way to ensure that these organizations can continue to do the incredible work they do.

