Rescued lab beagle finds comfort in foster brother: 'This is how they heal'

"I feel like the Bulldog is saying, 'I got you.'"

A heart-melting video of a rescue beagle and English bulldog finding comfort in each other is getting a lot of attention online — and it's easy to see why.

In the clip, the timid beagle recently rescued from a laboratory supply breeder begins to relax only when he's next to his foster brother, a rescued English bulldog.

As Pet Helpful detailed, the beagle, now named Goop, is one of 1,500 beagles from Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin. It was a breeder that sold beagles to labs and research facilities.

His foster mom, Dali (@_ThatDogGirl_), shared the touching moment on TikTok, where viewers have been deeply moved by the way Kevin the bulldog seems to know exactly what his new foster brother needs.

In the video, Goop seems hesitant and reserved when he's alone. But when Kevin is nearby, his body language begins to soften.

That moment carries even more weight considering what these dogs have survived. According to Pet Helpful, on April 30, several rescue groups agreed to buy 1,500 beagles from Ridglan Farms. The breeder also said it would give up its breeding license by July 1.

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Research and testing labs use beagles due to their calm and agreeable nature. These same qualities lead others to use them for good as detection dogs.

Stories like Goop's are a powerful reminder of the real impact of fostering and adoption. Dogs coming from traumatic or highly restrictive environments often need time, patience, and stability to adjust. Another beagle rescued from a testing lab needed comfort and patience before he felt comfortable enough to bark for the first time.

Large-scale rescues also rely heavily on foster families and adopters to give animals a real chance at recovery.

These dogs are often living in inhumane conditions. When organizations remove many dogs from a single facility at once, it underscores just how important rescue networks are. It's also vital that people support local shelters, foster programs, and adoption efforts instead of fueling harmful breeding systems.

Viewers flooded the comments with emotional reactions.

"This is how they heal," one commenter wrote. "They need a friend to teach them how to dog."

"I feel like the Bulldog is saying, 'I got you,'" another said.

Many others shared the same reaction, saying the video brought them to tears. They called the bond between the two rescues exactly the kind of safety every dog deserves.

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