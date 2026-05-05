'So trusting and ... forgiving': 1,500 beagles rescued from Florida animal testing facility

"This is wrong. This needs to stop."

An inspiring story is emerging as over 1,500 beagles have been rescued from Ridglan Farms, a breeding farm and testing facility in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, according to PBS.

This massive rescue operation is all thanks to Big Dog Ranch Rescue and the Center for a Humane Economy. The two organizations negotiated a confidential agreement to purchase the 1,500 dogs for an undisclosed price from Ridglan Farms.

President and founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Lauree Simmons, explains that the small size and gentle temperament of the beagle breed make these dogs a target for animal testers. "Beagles are just so trusting and docile and calm and forgiving, so they are the most chosen dogs for animal testing," she remarks.

"We're going to take one of the sweetest, kindest, most trusting breeds and abuse them?" Simmons questions. "This is wrong. This needs to stop."

Ridglan Farms has faced intense scrutiny in the past for its mistreatment of these animals. Animal rights activists broke into the facility in March and took 30 beagles from the facility. Last month, over 1,000 individuals appeared at the facility and were met with tear gas and pepper spray from police as they again attempted to take dogs from Ridglan Farms.

In October, Ridglan Farms agreed to surrender its state breeding license as of July 1 as part of a deal to avoid prosecution on felony animal mistreatment charges, PBS reported. A special prosecutor determined that Ridglan Farms was performing eye procedures in violation of state veterinary standards, but the firm has denied mistreating animals.

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The operation to purchase the animals began months before April, and Simmons says the organization wasn't connected to the protests or break-ins.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is working with partner organizations across the country to find forever homes for 1,000 of the dogs, while the Center for a Humane Economy is taking the rest.

"Every single one of them are super sweet," Simmons said about the dogs. "I think they are loving the attention. I just know they know they're safe."

Big Dog Ranch Rescue has received over 700 adoption applications, according to Simmons. These eager applicants will need to be patient, though, as the organization screens potential owners, moves the animals to shelters around the country, and completes necessary veterinary procedures such as vaccinations and spaying or neutering.

"A lot of them are more willing to accept love and want to be with people," Simmons says.

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