Traumatized rescue dog finally barks after learning to trust his new family

A rescue dog is melting hearts online after one family shared a video of the moment their traumatized pup finally felt safe enough to bark.

"He was just rescued from a testing lab," the poster says in the TikTok video shared by The Dodo (@thedodo).

The dog, Reggie, was rescued through the Beagle Freedom Project and came from what his adopters described as a traumatic background. They said their "first impression was just that he was very wary of everything."

@thedodo After Reggie was rescued from a testing lab by @Beagle Freedom Project he was so scared of everything. But with love and patience, he started to transform ❤️ We talked to @Laurie Karlson ♬ original sound - The Dodo

In the clip, Reggie's family explains that they knew they were "going to have to be super patient" as he adjusted to life in his new home. They said physical affection played a major role in helping him feel secure, noting that "physical contact has been very important for him" and that it helped him "gain that trust" with them. Reggie especially bonded with his mom, and the family joked that "he's a mama's boy."

One of the biggest milestones came when Reggie finally found his voice. His family said one of their biggest breakthroughs was "when we first heard his bark" — adding that "now he hasn't really stopped." The video also captures another major moment: the family officially signing the adoption papers, making Reggie a permanent part of their household.

According to the Beagle Freedom Project, Beagles are the most commonly used breed in animal testing due to their calm, trusting demeanor. They are often used to test pharmaceuticals and toxicological levels of chemicals.

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They are also often kept in inhumane conditions, driving the fight to free them and get them into safe and loving homes.

Similar stories have seen thousands of Beagles rescued from other labs, now loving life and experiencing things like seeing the ocean for the first time.

Stories like Reggie's resonate for more than just their emotional payoff. For people considering adding a pet to the family, adoption can give an animal a second chance while also helping ease pressure on overcrowded shelters. It can also reduce demand for commercial breeding operations.

If adopting a pet isn't an option for you, you can make sure you don't buy any products that still use animal testing.

Reggie's transformation video affected hundreds of viewers.

"[Where] can we help others like him?" one asked. "It's insane what happened to him is legal."

"Humans need to stop putting these puppies through cruel testing," another agreed.

"This is why I only use cruelty free stuff," a third said.

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