Officials tell residents to 'squeal' on escaped feral pigs before they take hold in British Columbia

"We want to catch them when they're still in their early stages."

If you spot a pig wandering around somewhere it definitely should not be in British Columbia, officials have a pretty unusual request: squeal on it immediately.

A new awareness campaign is aimed at stopping escaped or released feral pigs from turning into a much bigger problem before they spread across the Canadian province.

British Columbia's Invasive Species Council has launched a campaign to urge residents to report feral pig sightings as quickly as possible. Executive director Gail Wallin said the concern is serious because, as reported by The Canadian Press, pigs breed rapidly, survive cold winters, and can cause substantial environmental harm.

According to a provincial government alert cited by The Canadian Press, feral pigs have been reported in small numbers in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Thompson-Okanagan, Peace, Chilcotin, and Kootenay regions.

Many of those animals were released or escaped from farms, the province said, but they still have not established sizeable populations in British Columbia. That's a key distinction, because Wallin said it's much easier to deal with a few animals early than to try to control a widespread infestation later.

The campaign leans into that message with attention-grabbing images of pigs in places they absolutely do not belong, including grocery stores and kitchen cupboards, while asking residents to report real-life sightings online, through an invasive species app, or by phone.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While a loose pig might sound more odd than alarming, feral pigs can cause major damage. They tear up crops, destroy wetlands, disturb habitat used by native wildlife, and can potentially spread disease.

That damage can ripple outward into communities that rely on healthy landscapes for farming, tourism, recreation, and local water systems. When wetlands and natural areas are uprooted, people lose ecosystem benefits that support biodiversity and make communities more resilient.

There's also a warning from elsewhere. Alberta already treats wild boars at large as an invasive species and a regulated agricultural pest, according to The Canadian Press. The Alberta Invasive Species Council says that while there are no Canadian estimates, wild boar at large cause an estimated $1.5 billion in agricultural damage in the United States each year.

Prevention is far cheaper and far more effective than trying to undo widespread damage later. It's the same logic behind other early conservation efforts, like protecting wetlands before they disappear or stopping invasive species before they reshape local ecosystems.

If you see a pig outside a fence in British Columbia, officials want you to report it. Wallin said those cases are illegal in the province, and the reports are passed along to the government so it can decide how to respond. The most useful report includes a photo.

"We don't want that here in British Columbia," Wallin said. "We want to catch them when they're still in their early stages, and prevent new ones from coming in."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.