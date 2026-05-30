'Gone forever': Aboriginal site destroyed during construction of new energy project

A renewable energy project in New South Wales is facing backlash after bulldozers destroyed an Aboriginal rock shelter that traditional owners say is now lost forever.

The loss has sparked outrage not only because the site was culturally significant, but also because it had reportedly already been identified for protection before construction began.

What's happening?

The rock shelter was damaged in March during access-track construction for the Central-West Orana renewable energy zone, a transmission line project around 185 miles northwest of Sydney, the Guardian reported.

The shelter was later found to be "damaged beyond recovery."

The company, Acerez, which the state government engaged to design, build, and operate the project infrastructure, said it discovered the destruction in May while conducting due diligence checks. A spokesperson said the required steps to protect the site "were not fully implemented" and apologized to traditional owners and the local community.

Public records listed the site as a rock shelter measuring about 13 by 6.5 feet that may have contained archaeological deposits. Thomas Dahlstrom, a Wiradjuri, Tubba-Gah, and Gamilaraay man, said learning of the destruction brought a "rollercoaster of emotions," according to the Guardian.

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The shelter had already been flagged in approval conditions and in the contractor's heritage management plan, and documents showed that route adjustments to avoid or reduce impacts would be considered before construction.

Why does it matter?

For Indigenous communities, the destruction cannot be undone.

As federal independent MP Andrew Gee put it, the shelter was "irreplaceable Wiradjuri cultural heritage" and "irreplaceable national cultural heritage" that is now "gone forever."

State minister Penny Sharpe said she was "furious" and called the destruction "completely unacceptable."

What's being done?

The company and the New South Wales government are now investigating how the shelter was destroyed despite those protections.

EnergyCo, the government corporation overseeing the renewable energy zone, said Acerez did not carry out the work in line with the agreed management plans and heritage protection measures.

EnergyCo said those safeguards were "clearly defined" and had to be followed at all times, and it formally notified Acerez that the company had failed to meet its contractual obligations.

Acerez has apologized, but community members say regret alone is not enough.

Dahlstrom has called for deeper engagement with Aboriginal communities and traditional owners and is also seeking emergency and ongoing federal protection for other cultural sites within the project footprint, including shelters and grinding grooves.

He also warned that after the destruction, "The trust is broken."

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