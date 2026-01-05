Indigenous tribe celebrates incredible victory with 700-mile journey: 'Honors our commitment'

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation celebrated an incredible victory in conservation efforts with the relocation of 100 pronghorn from Nevada to Washington.

Source One News reported that the initiative is part of the Tribes' long-term goals to help the species make a comeback in its native range in the Inland Northwest.

Colville Tribes Fish & Wildlife reported that the mission took approximately five days and was supported by local volunteers, the Nevada Department of Wildlife, and tribal wildlife staff.

The 700-mile journey was a major success and will bolster efforts to restore the species and bring biodiversity back to the land. Biologists will monitor the pronghorns' reproductive health, migration patterns, and cohesion with existing herds using GPS collars.

The Tribes explained that the new animals will increase genetic diversity and age diversity within the population, which is projected to be around 300 members.

Officials expect to have updated information on the pronghorns' progress in the following months as they become acclimated to the new territory.

The project is a culmination of over two decades of restoration efforts by the Colville Tribes to repopulate their lands with a species not seen in nearly 100 years.

With three relocation operations under their belt so far, the land is now returning to its former glory before the pronghorn were wiped out.

Populations are slowly returning to south-central Washington despite the barbed wire fences scattered throughout the landscape. Pronghorn are vital to prairie ecosystems, helping influence plant diversity, nutrient cycling through long migrations, and supporting the food web. They're also key indicator species, reflecting ecosystem health by requiring vast, intact habitats.

The Tribes are working to improve habitat connectivity and monitor the herd to ensure its growth. The program has been successful, and to celebrate, they conducted the "first regulated tribal pronghorn harvest," according to Source One.

"This milestone supports long-term ecological balance and honors our commitment to cultural and environmental stewardship," Colville Tribes Fish & Wildlife said in the announcement.

