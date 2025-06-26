Experts fend off dangerous growth that was taking over local creek: 'Thanks for taking care'

"There might be extra steps to take."

Green doesn't always mean go, especially when it comes to invasive plants. Spriggly's restorationists Jill and Brannen (@sprigglys_beescaping) demonstrated their process for uprooting Japanese knotweed, a wildly invasive plant, from a local creek bed.

Jill starts the video by explaining in detail how to identify knotweed, and she also notes how concerning it was that just weeks earlier, the creek didn't appear to contain much of the plant at all. "Every single part [of the plant] can reroot, and it spreads like wildfire along waterways," Jill says.

Knotweed is considered extremely invasive because of its aggressive growth, and it can cause both ecological and structural damage. In some states, it's actually illegal to possess or introduce the species. The plant spreads through its root system, called rhizomes, which makes it notoriously difficult to eradicate due to its ability to regenerate via root fragments.

Knotweed, like many invasive plants, can take months or even years to completely eliminate. While it can be tempting to use herbicides or pesticides to kill off invasive species, this gardener shows that with a little elbow grease, it can be done without.

"There might be extra steps to take when removing Japanese Knotweed," Jill and Brannen shared in the caption. "But they are worth it!

"How to properly remove an invasive species is something important to look up for each plant you work with. Knotweed is definitely one of the worst invasive plants."

Without natural predators or competitors, invasive plants outcompete native vegetation for nutrients, water, and sunlight, drastically reducing the biodiversity of the surrounding ecosystem. This chain reaction can alter soil chemistry, disrupt wildlife habitats, and even degrade water quality.

Jill then shares their process for removing knotweed, doing so by the root and making sure to clean up any leaves and stems to prevent regrowth. She strongly urges against burning knotweed or using it within a burn pile, because it can contribute to bad air pollution, and if pieces end up blowing away, they can still re-root.

TikTokers were excited and asked for advice on dealing with invasive plants in their own areas. "Thanks for taking care of [our] waterways, so important," one user said.

Jill expertly shows how careful removal of invasive plants is crucial to ecosystem health. The long‑term solution is proactive: Work to replace invasives with native plants in your yard. It'll save time, money, and water, as well as foster an ecosystem that supports pollinators, wildlife, and you.

