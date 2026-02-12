Officials announce plans to reintroduce creatures not seen in over 100 years: 'Will mark a new chapter'

Wild water buffalo haven't lived in Madhya Pradesh, India, for over 100 years. This new conservation program will see them return at last.

Madhya Pradesh is India's second-largest state, home to dense forests, animal sanctuaries, and all sorts of wild and wonderful creatures. However, according to the Deccan Chronicle, the native water buffalo has been absent from the region for over a century.

A survey carried out by the Wildlife Institute of India found that an area called the Kanha Tiger Reserve would be "the most suitable site" for reintroducing the endangered species, according to the Deccan Chronicle.

Over three years, as many as 50 buffalo could be transported to the location from the state of Assam to improve Madhya Pradesh's biodiversity.

In 2023, the Indian state successfully transported 20 cheetahs into the area from South Africa and Namibia. Sadly, over half of this population quickly died of natural causes.

The good news is that the cheetah population has now reached 32, showing that although reintroducing animals may not be easy, it can have real benefits for an area's biodiversity.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the planet is currently in its sixth mass extinction, with the species extinction rates up to 10,000 times higher than natural extinction rates. This is due to reliance on damaging coal, oil, and gas for energy, as well as deforestation and unsustainable land usage.

Slowing this extinction rate hinges on allowing ecosystems to return to balance by reintroducing native plants and animals, rewilding, and curbing invasive species.

Elsewhere, the reintroduction of platypuses in Australia and the reestablishment of beaver populations in the U.K. have proved successful.

The reintroduction of native water buffalo to Madhya Pradesh could only be a positive for the local ecosystem, helping populations of other endangered or at-risk creatures thrive.

The Deccan Chronicle described the initiative as a "significant step not only towards conserving a species but also towards strengthening the forest ecosystem across the state."

It added, "The restoration of wild buffalo will mark a new chapter in biodiversity conservation."

