Incredible ancient ruins resurface in Middle East, but experts are worried about why they're appearing: 'No cause for celebration'

For the first time in decades, many ancient ruins have become visible across Europe.

However, the reason behind their appearance caused many experts to sound the alarm, according to Bianet.

What's happening?

A record-setting drought across many European nations had a bittersweet side effect.

As precipitation levels decreased in 2025, many of the region's water sources declined as well. This led to the resurfacing of many ancient ruins that were buried underwater for years.

In Turkey, the worst drought in over six decades caused many of the country's lake levels to plummet. Lake İznik, the largest natural lake in the Marmara region, saw its levels drop by up to 50 meters.

This exposed a large section of a basilica built 1,500 years ago. Other countries, such as Spain and Italy, have also witnessed the reemergence of several ancient ruins.

While this could be exciting for archaeologists in the region, others warned of an alarming trend. As Bianet noted, the resurfaced ancient ruins were "no cause for celebration," a sentiment echoed by Joan Riera, mayor of Vilanova de Sau, Spain.

"There's nothing to celebrate about tourists coming here, because this is the result of a natural disaster that has severely impacted our region," Riera said.

Why are resurfaced ancient ruins in Turkey concerning?

According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2025 was one of the three warmest years on record, along with 2024 and 2023.

The WMO said that high levels of air pollution were the primary driver of rising temperatures.

"Years, such as 2025, which aren't dominated by the warming influence of El Niño, should be cooler," said Professor Adam Scaife, who led the team behind the Met Office's global forecast.

"2016 was an El Niño year and at the time it was the warmest year on record for global temperature. In comparison to our forecast for 2025 though, 2016 is now looking decidedly cool."

Hotter-than-average weather worldwide led to increased evaporation, resulting in lower precipitation in many regions, including Europe.

Higher temperatures can also disrupt the water cycle, hastening drought and depleting water resources, such as freshwater lakes.

What's being done about it?

Historian and museologist Emel Gülşah Akın explained why the reemergence of many ancient ruins across Europe was so ominous.

"In ancient times, major droughts and other natural factors led to the collapse of civilizations, and we have long observed the effects of climate conditions on societies," Akın began.

"The difference is that, in the past, such changes unfolded over millennia, or at least centuries; now, they're occurring much more rapidly, in just a few decades."

Archaeologist Gül Yurun Mavinil emphasized how the very conditions that unearthed the ancient ruins also imperiled them.

"Archaeological remains suddenly exposed to semi-arid or dry conditions after existing in a highly humid environment are vulnerable to rapid physical and chemical degradation. Without proper preservation measures, these assets will quickly deteriorate," said Mavinil.

