Man caught red-handed attempting illegal act in forest: 'Let this be a clear warning'

An Australian man is facing fines for trying to harvest wood from a protected forest, according to the Government of Victoria.

The perpetrator was caught cutting a river red gum tree in Reedy Lake Wildlife Reserve. He was issued warnings but simply went back the same night to continue his work. Authorities caught him again and confiscated his trailer, the timber, and a chainsaw.

The man had felled a tree that was already dead, but leaving trees to decompose is a key part of supporting the local ecosystem. Many campgrounds that allow bonfires still direct visitors to leave local brush where it is and to bring their own firewood for this exact reason.

Sadly, this incident is not isolated. Other Australians have engaged in similar illegal firewood collection in Lower Goulburn National Park and South Australia.

River red gum trees are part of the eucalyptus family. They are listed as "near threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature thanks largely to the species being cleared for farmland.

Victoria authorities pointed out how dead river red gum trees are frequent nesting habitats for the White-bellied sea eagle, while they also become vital breeding grounds for many local fish species, such as Murray cod, golden perch, and river blackfish when they fall in the water, according to Parks Victoria.

It's possible to take local action by reporting illegal wood harvesting when you see it. Victoria has guidelines on gathering firewood, and a hotline to call to make anonymous reports. Find the information and enforcement resources in your area to stay involved.

"This was a blatant and repeated breach of environmental laws, and our officers acted swiftly to prevent further damage to this ecologically and culturally significant area," said Conservation Regulator Greg Chant, per the Government of Victoria.

"Let this be a clear warning to black market firewood operators — if you're caught illegally harvesting timber from public land for commercial sale, you will be held accountable for the environmental damage, and risk facing prosecution and losing your vehicles and equipment."

