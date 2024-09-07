Group faces major fines after illegally cutting down century-old trees: 'Scary to think how they did it'

"It's going to take 70 to 100 years even to bring that back for the bird that's lost their home."

People are illegally cutting down live and dead ancient trees to use as firewood in Southeast Australia.

As ABC News Australia reported, cost-of-living pressures are driving people to remove 100-year-old trees that provide habitats for threatened species, such as the red-tailed black cockatoo.

What's happening?

Rising heating costs are causing people to commit the crime of illegally cutting down red gum trees in South Australia's South East region.

These trees provide homes for various animals and insects. Meanwhile, the challenging process of cutting them down poses safety risks for people.

"When you see how some of them get cut down it is scary to think how they did it," said silviculture manager Adrian Lynch. "I'm always worried we're going to find someone out in the bush under a tree, and it's not something we want."

In response, the National Parks and Wildlife Service is working with local police, councils, and conservation groups to stop the illegal removal of trees. People found guilty of taking the wood face two years imprisonment, up to $10,000 in fines, and the seizure of their tree removal equipment.

So far, six people have been fined this season after removing approximately a ton of wood.

Why is illegal tree removal important?

Illegally removing 100-year-old trees destroys habitats for wildlife and, because of their massive size, puts people's lives at risk. People removing even dead wood on the ground significantly impacts the environment because these places are shelters for birds and mammals.

National Parks and Wildlife Service Limestone Coast senior ranger Kieran Gosden said, "If one of those trees was cut down and taken away, it's going to take 70 to 100 years even to bring that back for the bird that's lost their home."

What's being done about deforestation?

To protect ancient forests in Australia, the National Parks and Wildlife Service has set up rangers and trail cameras in the affected areas to stop illegal tree removal. However, since vast forests are inherently difficult to monitor, the agency also relies on the public to report illegal activities.

As an individual, you can ask questions about where the firewood you purchase comes from to ensure it wasn't obtained illegally. When you need firewood for a campsite or to heat your home, avoid cutting firewood in prohibited and protected areas.

In addition to legally sourcing wood, you can help prevent deforestation by not buying consumer products linked to deforestation, such as unsustainably sourced cocoa, coffee, rubber, and palm oil.

Forests are critical to keeping our planet cool despite rising temperatures and extreme weather events, so now is the time to protect, not destroy, them.

