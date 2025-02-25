Experts celebrate rediscovery of rare species 120 years after it went missing: 'I was completely amazed'

Now that the species has been rediscovered, scientists hope to learn more.

After 120 years, scientists in Mexico have rediscovered a type of rabbit long thought extinct. The Omiltemi cottontail rabbit was finally spotted on camera in the conifer forests of Mexico's Sierra Madre del Sur.

The five-year mission to find the elusive Omiltemi rabbit was led by ecologist José Alberto Almazán-Catalán. Locals had claimed for years that they regularly hunted Omiltemi rabbits, but scientists could never seem to find them.

But with the information from the locals, the scientists set up a series of cameras that eventually started capturing footage of the rabbits. And Almazán-Catalán was thrilled. "I was completely amazed and very happy to have had the opportunity to see one."

The effort was done in conjunction with Re:wild as part of a global initiative to locate and protect animals and plants that have not been seen for 10 years or longer. The goal of the effort is to protect and restore our planet, and it has been successful. The Omiltemi rabbit marks the 13th species Re:wild has rediscovered.

But the work is not over. Now that the species has been rediscovered, scientists hope to learn more about the elusive rabbits. They want to gain insight into their reproductive habits as well as the role the species plays in the mountains so that they can be better preserved and protected.

Conservation efforts are not limited to just rediscovering species. For example, conservationists have recently had success reintroducing pygmy pigs in India. And creative efforts in Tristan da Cunha helped save a very rare bird species, the Wilkins' bunting.

The ability to save and preserve all the species on our diverse planet is extremely important. All species are part of our biosphere and are essential to a healthy and thriving ecosystem.

The Omiltemi rabbits are a perfect example of this. As José Alberto Almazán-Catalán explains, "They are important for seed dispersal. … Their droppings are important for soil fertility. … They are the base of the food chain for predators such as snakes, owls, tigrillos, ocelots, pumas and coyotes."

Christina Briggs of Re:wild applauded the efforts of the scientists. "Alberto and his team are helping fill a huge knowledge gap to make sure that the Omiltemi cottontail rabbit is never lost to science again."

