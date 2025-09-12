Hikers make disturbing discovery deep in woods at national park: 'Make an example out of them'

"The current sentence for something like this is hardly a deterrent."

Hikers on social media responded with alarm to a news article shared on Reddit concerning a spate of vandalism on trails.

The thread, posted to the r/socalhiking subreddit several years ago, shows the unfortunate consequences of a trail targeted by vandals. The shared article noted that authorities were seeking information to help identify vandals who have tagged 30 sites with graffiti at Yosemite National Park. If caught, the miscreants would face fines of $100 to $500 and three to six months in prison.

Unfortunately, while this is an older case of vandalism, this type of antisocial behavior is still not uncommon, and it's a sadly international phenomenon. Whether it's vandalism or leaving litter behind, failing to respect nature lessens the experience for everyone. Moreover, it wastes the time and resources of park staff who have to deal with it.

The story serves as a potent reminder that enjoying green spaces comes with certain responsibilities at the community level. Chief among them, as the National Park Service urges visitors, is to leave no trace behind. It's a simple and effective mantra that we can all encourage our loved ones to follow.

Many of the commenters did not believe the punishment was an adequate deterrent for the crime.

"That penalty is not enough. Make an example out of them to discourage it more," one commenter said.

"That is not nearly a large enough fine for destroying these places…," another concurred.

One poster lamented the breakdown in civic responsibility this behavior indicates: "I don't want to gatekeep nature but man, Covid really brought the worst people onto trails. So many of my favorite hikes are covered with graffiti and trash now."

Another comment proffered a creative solution to the vandalism problem: "Find them. Give them a toothbrush to scrub it all off. They can only stop when it's done. The current sentence for something like this is hardly a deterrent."

