Park rangers catch teens after discovery deep in remote state park: 'They're paying the consequences'

Ten Utah teenagers received citations for vandalizing a lava tube at Snow Canyon State Park with spray paint.

The graffiti included an orange smiley face, and it happened a moderately difficult 45-minute hike from one entrance, St. George News reported in February.

Witnesses alerted park rangers, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office issued the tickets. The 10 culprits were all underage, and their parents were notified.

"It's sad to see," visitor Steven Thatcher told the News, noting that the vandalism also left behind a distinct odor. "It's kind of frustrating that someone would go in there and kind of ruin that for other people going in there."

Adults convicted of defacing by graffiti on public lands face 100 hours of community service and a fine to cover the cost of restoration, as the outlet reported. Voluntarily removing the graffiti with permission can reduce the fine.

The outlet previously reported that park manager Kristen Comella said spray paint was difficult to remove without causing further damage.

"It was just kids being kids and doing things they shouldn't be doing, and now they're paying the consequences," Deputy Stephen Iverson told the News.

The episode offers a reminder that natural areas have been around for millennia. In this instance, two hiking trails converge on a pair of lava tubes formed by a lava flow 27,000 years ago. In the area, visitors can learn about geology and cave wildlife as well as the tubes.

Such educational information helps promote the conservation of these stunning features so they can be enjoyed by generations to come.

Destroying and defacing public parks, on the other hand, affects parkgoers as well as wildlife, plant life, and the rangers who have to repair rock faces and other features. Spray paint is particularly problematic because it leaches toxic chemicals into the environment. Using it also discharges dangerous volatile organic compounds into the atmosphere.

To help prevent vandalism, educate others by engaging them in respectful conversation. You can even try to politely correct outdoor misbehavior such as littering with this method. If all else fails, of course, you can contact law enforcement.

