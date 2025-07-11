Passerby baffled after spotting mysterious glass object: 'Found on the side of the road'

There are around 50 billion pieces of litter in America's roadways and waterways, according to a 2020 report.

A Reddit user went to the r/whatisthisthing subreddit to find out what it was that they "found on the side of the road."

They described the cylindrical metal object of the community and provided some photos. The item was primarily metal and used to have glass around it, but that had since shattered. The poster also surmised that there was liquid in it at some point.

Commenters on Reddit were quick to identify the item as a vape cartridge. As one explained, "cartridge that attaches to the heating coil [and] inhalation mouthpiece via magnet or threaded collar."

Another added, "See the threads at the bottom? That's a 510 thread, anytime you see that it means it's for a vape."

Litter, both vape cartridges and otherwise, can have a variety of destructive impacts on communities and the planet. For one, litter that includes broken glass or sharp metal can cause flat tires on vehicles or bicycles in addition to marring the landscape.

Vaping, in particular, can cause health complications for the vaper and those around them. The vapor released can contain volatile organic compounds, such as formaldehyde, which can damage various organs and bodily systems or lead to certain cancers.

Disposable vape cartridges are very common. A 2024 CDC study found that 1.63 million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes.

According to Greenpeace, "The number of disposable vapes getting binned each year could fill 22 football pitches." Plastic cartridges can take anywhere from 20 to 500 years to decompose.

These vapes or cartridges can contain harmful chemicals and elements like lithium in batteries, and these can leach into the ground or be consumed by wildlife.

Diving deeper into the Reddit post reminds us that there is still much work to be done to help protect the planet from excessive waste.

